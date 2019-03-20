Several reports claimed that Sarkodie cautioned Ghanaians to stay away from trouble because citizens are using every means to make money.

But Shatta Wale’s latest Twitter rant suggests otherwise. To him, the country is full of evil.

“Gh is not suffering from anything we r just sick with badmind. We disrespect our presidents. We don’t like to see someone go up. In fact this country is full of badmind and evil thoughts. Foreigners should beware of the people of this country.. I have said it [sic],” he tweeted on Wednesday, March 20.

He also said the only way we can win foreigners’ trust is to change our mindset.

“Until we change our mindset no foreigner would trust our ways and we will keep complaining about our economy. This life in Ghana has to stop cuz it making us suffer for nothing [sic],” he said in another tweet.

The “Ayoo” hitmaker stressed that it’s a shame that despite having all the natural resources at our disposal, we waste time on gossips and little fights.

“We have everything here in Ghana but yet still we want to waste time and fight ourselves whilst we can use that time to create a better future for ourselves but instead we even blame the government who is trying to let us know we can all do this together ..it’s a shame Ghana [sic],” he said.

He added that: “Ghana has gold, diamond ,etc but yet still we complain like Ghana is not blessed ..it’s a shame we have turned this country into a gossip town and looking for the next man to attack all because one has not thought of taking advantage of the blessing God has upon this town [sic].”