Ghana music industry in shambles – Kwaw Kese

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kese, has expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the Ghanaian music industry, stating that musicians should not have to 'beg' for their music to be played in their own country.

Kwaw Kese
Kwaw Kese

His comments come in the wake of a meeting between some industry stakeholders and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Creative Arts Agency, to launch the #PlayGhana initiative.

The initiative aims to promote Ghanaian music nationwide, especially during the Christmas season when there is an influx of diasporans spending their holidays in the country.

Kwaw Kese, however, mocked the initiative, placing blame on the system for the current challenges.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Ghanaians begging Ghanaians to play Ghana music in 2023. System super fucked."

