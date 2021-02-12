The Ghanaian actor was picked up in Rambo-style in the middle of a street in Kasoa after a bartender reported Funny Face to the police that he fired warning shots at his spot after he lost a fight and went home only to come back with the weapon.

According to the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Irene Oppong, the bartender was also arrested because he was reported to have given 'Ataa Papa' dirty slaps during their fight.

Funny Face

Detailing why Funny Face was arrested with the brutal force seen in a viral video, DSP Irene Oppong said she has been informed that when the police approached him, "he was resisting arrest so they have to use minimum force".

Explaining what she believes caused Funny Face's resistance to the arrest, hence the brutal force, she said: "I was told he said he wanted to drive in his car (Range Rover) but he can't be allowed because at the time, the gun wasn't retrieved from him".

Speaking on Peace FM she continued that "in his statement after the arrest, he stated that the bartender slapped him several times". According to DSP Irene Oppong, the bar attendant was also arrested for assaulting Funny Face".

"So right now we investigating the bar attendant for assault and investigating funny Face for the discharge of firearms," she said in the video above. Both suspects have been granted bail.

Meanwhile, according to Funny Face, he mercilessly molested in the custody of the police and wept in the video below as narrated how he was slapped with a handcuff among others.