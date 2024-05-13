ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah spotted socializing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian star actress, Jackie Appiah has been spotted hanging out with British Royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Lagos .

She met The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a reception in Lagos. The actress is currently in Lagos, which happens to be where the two royals are based to

The couple were invited to visit Nigeria by its Chief of Defense Staff, the highest-ranking military official.

After meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Jackie Appiah took to her Instagram page to recount her experience. The seasoned actress noted that it was an honour having met the former royal couple over the weekend on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Jackie also noted that they are incredibly lovely people.

In the caption, she wrote: "It was an honor to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Lagos, Nigeria over the weekend. They are incredibly lovely people."

Meanwhile, the Duch and Duchess of Sussex were on a three-day visit to Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games, an initiative by Prince Harry to garner global support for wounded-in-action troops and veterans.

