Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah spotted socializing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Jackie Appiah spotted hanging out with British Royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Lagos Pulse Ghana

The couple were invited to visit Nigeria by its Chief of Defense Staff, the highest-ranking military official.

After meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Jackie Appiah took to her Instagram page to recount her experience. The seasoned actress noted that it was an honour having met the former royal couple over the weekend on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Jackie also noted that they are incredibly lovely people.

In the caption, she wrote: "It was an honor to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Lagos, Nigeria over the weekend. They are incredibly lovely people."