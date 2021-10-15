‘Ghanaian acts need to work 10 times harder to get to where Nigeria is’ - King Promise

He made this statement in a Twitter rant a few hours ago.

According to him, he is working hard to take his music to the world and needs Ghanaians to rally behind him while trying to make history.

“I’m trying to take this sh*t to the world. For real. Need all my Ghanaians behind the movement! Let’s make history,” he tweeted.

He said Ghanaian artistes can go global if they work ten times harder and that it will take ‘crazy support’ to achieve this goal.

“As Ghanaians, we need to work like 10 times harder than fellow Africans killing it globally right now. And it will take crazy support for us to kill it. Our sister country understands it. Let’s not play ourselves.”

He said when all artistes get equal support from Ghanaians, local musicians can conquer the world, adding that ‘support is the cheat code.’

“Bro you don’t have to know me. It doesn’t even have to be 5Star. Support Kidi. Support Kwesi. Support Gyakie. Support R2bees. Support Sark. From the bottom of your heart. E go over the world easily when we do that. Support is the cheat code.”

Many of his tweeps agreed with his statement, others offered him a piece of advice.

“I understand u bro but you have to work on your fan base locally first, get the foundation strong. I know you are blessed and you're working hard out there. You need to grow fan-base. A fan-base that can fill half a stadium who will support no matter what,” a tweep said.