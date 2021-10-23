Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

In Yaw Geng's post, he said he had given up on life after his plans didn’t yield any fruit. Stating that ‘we are only humans, and we are not meant to be here forever,' and added that he always questions why he was ‘born into suffering.’

His post read: “Sometimes things don’t go as planned and there is nothing you could do aside giving up. We are only humans and we are not meant to be here forever. There is a question I’ve been asking myself a billion times ….why are some of us born into suffering and others with a silver spoon in their mouth…The world ain’t fair.”

Yaw Geng's post has attracted sympathy from most of his friends who commented on the post. “Bro don’t give up, I feel ur pain, keep pushing, one day one day 3b3fa, s3 amfa k)p3 sika gari. But if the money comes aaa remember me cos I dey pray for u,” one Emmanuel Amoah commented.

Another, with the Facebook name, Collins Appiah-Fei Colley Mahn added: “Life is PRECIOUS broh, Lets keep it safe and things will turn around" and suddenly one Facebooker, Papion Gh, dropped a comment saying "then kill ur self bros".

Unfortunately, a couple of days ago, a Facebook page, Wag Geng, first broke the news that the artiste has passed on. "Ooooow family Yaw Geng is Dead oooooooo. He hanged himself o0ow ow ow yaw waha me ooo ow," the comment said.

Yaw Geng reported dead by Geng Pulse Ghana

Ever since his reported death, eyes have turned to the Facebook comment that encouraged him to kill himself.

A Facebook user, Stephen Owusu, went back to Yaw Geng's post to share a screenshot of Papion Gh's comment to say that "Papion Gh you can run but you can’t hide. You see how idiot you are? In fact, I will produce your message to the police to aid them in their investigations".

Stephen Owusu's post about Papion Gh's comment Pulse Ghana