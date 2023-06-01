Ghanaian artists face delayed royalties as GHAMRO's license withheld

The license issue arose following calls by veteran singer Akosua Agyapong for the closure of GHAMRO, citing legal matters that have hindered the organization from renewing its license.

The announcement of this development was made during a press conference held in Accra on June 1, 2023.

Rex Omar, Chairman of GHAMRO's interim management committee, explained that the organization would be unable to distribute any collected royalties until the license is renewed.

He also strongly refuted Akosua Agyapong's allegations, considering them a "smear campaign" aimed at maligning the management and directors of GHAMRO.

Akosua Agyapong has raised concerns about GHAMRO's operations, including non-compliance with recommendations outlined in the organization's 2021 report.

One specific concern she highlighted is the alleged failure to allocate 10% of royalties for the welfare of rights holders, as recommended in the report. Agyapong also expressed dismay over the lack of assistance provided to members in dire need, despite substantial funds being allocated for other purposes.

Further issues were raised regarding the allocation of funds, payment of royalties, and transparency within GHAMRO. Agyapong questioned the significant amounts paid to "spinners" who collect royalties compared to the creators of the music, emphasizing the need for fair compensation.

She also pointed out a lack of transparency in GHAMRO's membership, as an official list of the estimated 4,000 members was unavailable, raising concerns about whether legitimate members were receiving their rightful royalties.