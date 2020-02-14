Some Ghanaian celebrities have seized the opportunity of the day to show us how stunning they look in red as they dropped Val’s Day inspired photos to share their Valentine’s Day messages with their fans.

See some of the hot Vals Day shots from your favourite celebrities plus their captions that have caught out attention so far and keep refreshing this page for more.

Juliet Ibrahim: "Someone said there was a Vday party"

Sista Afia: "To be brave is to love someone unconditionally without expecting anything in return. HAPPY VALENTINES DAY"

Christabel Ekeh; "Thank you Jesus But above all these things put on love, which is the bond of perfection. Colossians 2:1"

MzVee: "Will you be my valentine?"

Zynnel Zuh: "I love u Happy Valentine’s Day!"

Akuapem Poloo: "Ready for you this vals day honey"