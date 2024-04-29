These celebrities are drawn to the idea of leveraging their influence and platforms to effect change on a larger scale. With their popularity and ability to connect with the masses, they believe they can address pressing issues and advocate for the interests of the people.
Ghanaian celebs who have had ambitions of holding political office
Several Ghanaian celebrities have harbor aspirations of pursuing political office in Ghana. They see themselves as potential leaders who can contribute positively to the country's governance and development.
Several Ghanaian celebrities are eyeing political office as part of their future ambitions. Among them are individuals like Ebi Bright, John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah, Salinko, and Obour.
- Ebi Bright
known for her roles in both the entertainment and advocacy spheres, has expressed her interest in contributing to Ghana's political landscape.
- Fred Nuamah
a renowned filmmaker and producer, has also shown interest in transitioning into politics, aiming to bring his passion for change and development to governmental roles.
- Obour
a former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has demonstrated his interest in politics by contesting in parliamentary elections.
- John Dumelo
Multiple award-winning actor John Dumelo, officially launched his political ambition. The ‘Chelsea’ star actor is taking up the race to parliament standing in as representative for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency. He campaigns under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) banner.
- Salinko
Despite being walloped badly in the 2016 general elections, actor turned politician, Salinko, still hoped to contest as a Member of Parliament in the 2020 elections.
Salinko who contested the Atwima Kwawoma Constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the Progressive People’s Party(PPP) garnered 858 against the 42,264 votes which saw New Patriotic’s Party(NPP) candidate, Dr Kojo Appiah-Kubi emerging as MP for the constituency.
These celebrities represent a growing trend of public figures seeking to translate their influence into political action, aiming to contribute to the progress and governance of Ghana in various capacities.
