Ghanaian celebs who have had ambitions of holding political office

Dorcas Agambila

Several Ghanaian celebrities have harbor aspirations of pursuing political office in Ghana. They see themselves as potential leaders who can contribute positively to the country's governance and development.

celebs who have ambitions of holding political office
celebs who have ambitions of holding political office

These celebrities are drawn to the idea of leveraging their influence and platforms to effect change on a larger scale. With their popularity and ability to connect with the masses, they believe they can address pressing issues and advocate for the interests of the people.

Recommended articles

Several Ghanaian celebrities are eyeing political office as part of their future ambitions. Among them are individuals like Ebi Bright, John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah, Salinko, and Obour.

  • Ebi Bright

known for her roles in both the entertainment and advocacy spheres, has expressed her interest in contributing to Ghana's political landscape.

Ebi Bright
Ebi Bright
  • Fred Nuamah

a renowned filmmaker and producer, has also shown interest in transitioning into politics, aiming to bring his passion for change and development to governmental roles.

Fred Nuamah
Fred Nuamah
  • Obour
a former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has demonstrated his interest in politics by contesting in parliamentary elections.

Bice Obour Osei-Kuffour - Asante-Akim South Constituency.
Bice Obour Osei-Kuffour - Asante-Akim South Constituency.
  • John Dumelo

Multiple award-winning actor John Dumelo, officially launched his political ambition. The ‘Chelsea’ star actor is taking up the race to parliament standing in as representative for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency. He campaigns under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) banner.

Election 2020: John Dumelo wants voting stopped at GIMPA over lack of indelible ink
Election 2020: John Dumelo wants voting stopped at GIMPA over lack of indelible ink
  • Salinko

Despite being walloped badly in the 2016 general elections, actor turned politician, Salinko, still hoped to contest as a Member of Parliament in the 2020 elections.

Salinko who contested the Atwima Kwawoma Constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the Progressive People’s Party(PPP) garnered 858 against the 42,264 votes which saw New Patriotic’s Party(NPP) candidate, Dr Kojo Appiah-Kubi emerging as MP for the constituency.

Salinko
Salinko

These celebrities represent a growing trend of public figures seeking to translate their influence into political action, aiming to contribute to the progress and governance of Ghana in various capacities.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

