Ghanaian creative director Emmanuel Whajah named in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30

The 29-year-old, who doubles as a videographer and the owner of Emzy Production Films, is one of just two Ghanaians on this year’s list.
Ghanaian creative director Emmanuel Whajah has been recognised by Forbes Africa in its 2023 30 Under 30 list.
He is joined by footballer Mohammed Kudus, who has made a name for himself for both Ghana and his club, Ajax Amsterdam.
Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 recognises the brightest visionaries, risk-takers, change-makers and pioneers to take their place on the continent.
The list comprises 30 of Africa’s most ingenious innovators under the age of 30 for the categories of Business, Technology, Creatives, Sport and Science/Health.
Meanwhile, Whajah is also the founder of creative agency ‘Play The Game’, which has some top footballers and entertainers on its roster.
Since he led the formation of ‘Play The Game’, several sports stars have signed on to the agency, including Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh.
Whajah has also worked with several brands and personalities, in his role as a videographer and director.
In a interview with Pulse.com.gh earlier this year, he described his journey in the creative industry fulfilling.
"I started dancing at the age of five, imitating my idol Michael Jackson. After 14 years I started to adapt my dance style to Hip Hop. I mixed my moves with inspiration from Chris Brown, James Brown and Michael Jackson and the "Emzy" style was born," Whajah said.
"I won many awards through Hip Hop Championships and was awarded German Champion, North German Champion and European Champion in my age group.
"Later I met my dance group "Mufume Crew" which consists of the members: Felix Mensah, Zito Mufume and Nilson Mufume (Cross +). Through several shows and TV appearances, I began to get interested in how it is to work behind the camera.
"So my story began and I started filming dancers and artists from my surroundings. Through a show I met Les Twins, the famous twins from Paris who danced with Beyonce, Jay Z, Missy Elliot and other stars. That was the beginning for me in the music and media industry," he added.
