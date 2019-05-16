The Highlife singer cum songwriter, who is a signee on the Sarkcess music label, during an interview on Hitz FM, has said that top Ghanaian musicians are always reluctant when it comes featuring their colleague acts.

According to Akwaboah, that makes the Ghanaian musicians very selfish people, comparably, to Nigerian acts, who can go all out to selflessly support each other, so as all of them can grow together.

READ ALSO: Mark Okraku Mantey blasts Shatta Wale for promoting America at VGMAs concert

Citing an example from President Buhari’s country, he said a lot of top Nigerian music acts gifted their colleagues, like Duncan Mighty and D Banj, verses to make songs, so as to reignite their careers but such a thing will hardly happen in Ghana.

Speaking via a telephone conversation on the Day Break HItz and monitored by pulse.com.gh, the “Me Pa Wo Kyew” singer was reacting to a comment he made that it’s better to collaborate with a foreign artiste than a Ghanaian musician.

READ ALSO: Samini deserves to win Artiste of the decade at the VGMAs - Stonebwoy

“Our own artistes, trying to one or two is extremely difficult. This is because somebody feels he is up there and then you are looking for him to make a hit or something and I don’t why that is it in Ghana,” he said.

According to Akwaboah, the situation is different when it comes to Nigerian artistes because he has experience of reaching some of them and they made very simple for him to have songs with them.

Listen to Akwaboah in the video below and tell us what you think. Are Ghanaian musicians selfish?