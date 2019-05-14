The Artiste of the Decade award is one of the most keenly contested categories in this year’s VGMA.

The likes of Stonebwoy, Becca, Efya, Sarkodie, R2Bees, Shatta Wale, Joe Mettle and Samini are all gunning for the top prize.

However, Stonebwoy believes Samini has distinguished himself in the music industry in a way that none of his contenders can match.

“He set the tone. To be honest he won the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) when no one knew about it. Samini was the first artiste to work for a telecommunication company in Ghana, he also won an MTV award,” he said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, hosted by George Quaye.

The “Shuga” hit maker said Samini is one of few Ghanaian artistes who set trends for others to follow.

“Samini Dagaati has done it and that is something and every person in the category, especially Sarkodie, Efya, Joe Mettle and R2Bees can respect that,” he added.

Stonebwoy also called on the VGMA board to educate the public more on the technicalities that influenced some of the nomination choices.

This, he said, would help to reduce the criticism that usually comes the way of the board during and after the award ceremony.