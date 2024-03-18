Several Ghanaian musicians have encountered life-threatening road accidents but managed to survive, overcoming the odds to continue their musical journeys.

Among these resilient artists are Kuami Eugene Wendy Shay and the like.

Here are Ghanaian musicians who have survived ghastly road accidents;

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene, known for his hit songs like "Angela" and "Open Gate," survived a serious road accident with his Range Rover on the N1H1 highway.

According to eyewitness reports, the accident happened near the Achimota forest during the midnight of 17th March 2024. Pulse.com.gh has gathered that Kuami Eugene's car ran into a tipper truck on the highway.

It was reported that the award-winning Ghanaian artiste was not driving himself when the accident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Wendy Shay, the talented songstress known for tracks such as "Uber Driver" and "Emergency," also faced a road accident. According to reports, a tipper truck crashed into Wendy Shay’s Jeep Wrangler from behind on the Kwabenya ACP highway.

The singer reportedly banged her head on the dashboard and suffered a mild concussion according to her management.

Wendy Shay’s accident Pulse Ghana

Quamina MP

Emmanuel Ato Quamina Amonoo, popularly known as ‘Quamina MP’ also survived a ghastly motor accident that occurred on the road leading to Akosombo in the Eastern Region in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Amanfuor girls’ crooner managed to escape unhurt while the vehicle in which he was travelling was wrecked from the impact of the crash.

In a video which made rounds on social media, the rapper appeared devastated from the incident was captured sitting on the bare floor and surrounded by a group of eyewitnesses.

Pulse Ghana

Yaw Siki

Yaw Siki of Wope Dodo fame, survived a near fatal accident on the Accra-Tema Motorway in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports the accident occurred around 12am when Yaw Siki and a friend were returning from Accra to Tema. According to him, Yaw Siki's friend was driving when the car, a 2004 Toyota Camry, somersaulted.

The source added that the rapper, born Isaac Okine, sustained severe head injuries and is currently on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the 37 Military Hospital.

Yaw Siki Pulse Ghana

Obour

In 2003, he almost met his death when a military car ran into his vehicle and that of some of his crew members.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of his friends died, and he, like the others sustained several degrees of injuries. For about 2 months, he had to manage his way through recovery.

It is like nothing he had experienced before and he wishes nothing like that for anybody else.

Pulse Ghana

TIPS FOR PREVENTION OF ROAD ACCIDENTS

Don’t drink and drive

ADVERTISEMENT

Pull into traffic slowly

Caution at an Intersection

Watch for red light runners

Keep at least one hand on the steering wheel

Concentrate

ADVERTISEMENT