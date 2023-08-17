Ghanaian rapper OJ Blaq dies

People in the entertainment industry and the Empowerment Worship Center, where he worked as a junior pastor, confirmed the sad news.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but the rapper had been battling kidney disease for several years. Back in 2021, OJ Blaq was diagnosed with this illness and had to get dialysis treatment.

Even though he seemed to get better and was active again, he lost a lot of weight, which worried many people.

ADVERTISEMENT

OJ Blaq was famous for his special way of rapping and for talking about important things in his music.

He began his music career in the early 2000s and released his debut album, “The Blaq Mixtape” in 2006. He went on to release several more albums and singles, including his hit song “Chalewote”.