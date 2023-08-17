ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian rapper OJ Blaq dies

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician and actor, Andy Nii Akrashie, popularly known as OJ Blaq has passed on at the age of 40.

OJ Blaq
OJ Blaq

He passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

People in the entertainment industry and the Empowerment Worship Center, where he worked as a junior pastor, confirmed the sad news.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but the rapper had been battling kidney disease for several years. Back in 2021, OJ Blaq was diagnosed with this illness and had to get dialysis treatment.

Even though he seemed to get better and was active again, he lost a lot of weight, which worried many people.

OJ Blaq was famous for his special way of rapping and for talking about important things in his music.

He began his music career in the early 2000s and released his debut album, “The Blaq Mixtape” in 2006. He went on to release several more albums and singles, including his hit song “Chalewote”.

He was also a well-liked actor and appeared in many Ghanaian movies, including the famous 'Suncity' TV series.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
