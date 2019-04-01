The teacher, who has been identified as Sackey Percy and nicknamed as "the dancing teacher", some weeks ago was captured joyously dancing with his students whilst they were jamming to Medikal and Fella Makafui’s “Omo Ada” song.

For many, the scene was rare for a teacher and his uniformed pupils of a Government school to be filmed having such a good time on the dance floor whilst performing a formation dance, therefore, the video received a wildfire attention on social media.

Percy, in a new interview with the BBC, has explained the idea of dancing with his pupils is to boost their confidence in class since that will break the barrier of the students seeing him be an overly strict person, which is easily assumed of most teachers.

Mr Sackey also told the BBC that his students are widely talented in different areas and he is looking forward to finding a general way for each of them to explore their creativity as an extracurricular activity.

Hear more from Percy in the video below shared by BBC Africa on Instagram.