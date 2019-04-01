According to the “Ayekoo” rapper, he doesn’t rap seeking to be the best among other rappers so he prefers not to be mentioned in any comparison to anybody.

In the video sighted by pulse.com.gh, Medikal also tailored his message to a particular rapper and some fans believe it’s either a shot to Zylofon Music’s Obibini or M.anifest.

In some recent reports, Obibini who has been nominated for 2019’s VGMAs rapper of the year, alongside M.anifest, Sarkodie and Medikal, has described the "Omo Ada"rapper as the weakest in the category.

This is what some music enthusiasts believe MDK is reacting to by saying that “don’t compare me to any rapper … your favourite rapper no dey make hit songs like MDK, your favourite no get lifestyle, he no get money pass me, like me”

According to others, Medikal’s freestyle on Tim Westwood TV is also being compared to that of M.anifest’s which was released recently and that is what he is unhappy about.

Watch more from the video below and tell us what you think.