In an interview, Lil Win disclosed how people made crude jokes about his appearance. He said everyone called him ugly.

The comedian further explained that people used to use his looks to insult others. He said, “For a long time, every Ghanaian used my face to insult others. Until Patapaa came then they put me down to use Patapaa.”

Until the appearance of Patapaa, Lil Win was known as the ugly one. Now he has been put aside and Patapaa has ascended his throne in the "ugly" kingdom.

