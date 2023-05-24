‘GHC 50k is not big money, I can easily give it out’ – Fella Makafui boldly declares

Pulse Ghana

The discussion revolved around Fella's recent claim about a former employee who allegedly absconded with exactly GHC 50,000. While explaining her emotional reaction, she clarifies that her venting was not primarily about the stolen money itself.

Instead, it stemmed from the hurt caused by someone she had been exceptionally kind to. Fella had not anticipated such betrayal from an employee she had treated well. Although she was venting out of pain, she acknowledges that money is just money and that she could easily give it away to anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reason why I was venting was not even about the fact that she stole the money. It was about the fact that na me y3 no papa paa [I was good to her]. Like I was so good to her, so coming from someone like her, I was just hurt. I did not expect an employee that was so good to hurt you like that. I was venting out of pain but at the end of the day, it’s money. That money, I could dash it to anyone,” she said.

Pulse Ghana

Zion Felix, surprised by her candid admission, probes further into her ability to part with such a substantial amount.

Fella confidently responds by highlighting that she has employees who receive significant payments. To her, GHC 50,000 is not a sum to give away lightly. She believes that if one is blessed and financially capable, one can choose to be generous with their resources.

Fella's comment was a response to a question posed by the blogger regarding her recent claim of an employee swindling her out of GHC 50,000, which she revealed on her Twitter page. She provides additional insights into the situation, mentioning that the employee in question has been arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Although she could have let the woman named 'Gina' get away with the act, Fella decided to express her frustration on social media because she never expected such behavior from her.

Fella also shared that an agreement has been reached, and the lady is now under a bond to repay the money in monthly installments.