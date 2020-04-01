According to the ace Ghanaian TV personality, God is saving Ghana from the situation at hand. She disclosed this whilst sharing a spiritual vision she had after seeing a rainbow in her room when she finished a session of prayers and worship.

"So I worshipped throughout the night. I don’t know when I slept. I continued this morning. And few minutes ago, I saw the rainbow in my room. I saw the rainbow, Let’s continue to pray. God is healing our land,” she said.

Narrating her experience via a post shared on her Facebook page, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, advised people not to pay attention to the brouhaha around the COVID-19 pandemic but rather stay at home and observe all the precautionary measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

“Close your mind to the noise. Do the right thing. Observe the protocols and stay at home. Our God is faithful,” she statted and that “I am Oheneyere Gifty Anti, I am not a pastor neither am I a prophet. I am just a woman with Super Crazy Faith in and I trust God to come through for us," she wrote.

See more from her Facebook post below