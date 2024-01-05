ADVERTISEMENT
Giovani Caleb confirms Berla Mundi's secret wedding (SCREENSHOT)

Selorm Tali

Giovani Caleb has confirmed reports about Berla Mundi's secret wedding that is currently breaking the internet.

According to recent reports, the Ghanaian TV presenter tied the knot today at a private ceremony where phones were strictly not allowed.

The ceremony took place in Accra with only a few family and friends of the couple present. Berla Mundi married David Tabi, who is said to hail from a wealthy family. David's family has been actively involved in the Ghanaian mining industry for the past 30 years.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Giovani Caleb confirmed the wedding by taking to Twitter to congratulate his colleague. He tweeted, "Already excited about the goodness of the Lord this year 2024. Congratulations, my Teshie Beyonce - Queen B! Bless your union."

AJ Sarpong, who also works at TV3, also tweeted to congratulate Berla Mundi. See a screenshot of their posts below.

Giovani Caleb confirms Berla Mundi's secret wedding (SCREENSHOT) Pulse Ghana

David Tabi's family is said to have been in the mining industry for the past 30 years now. David is also said to have studied in London and returned to Ghana to manage his family's business.

So far, only a shot from the wedding reception entrance has made it online after it was leaked by notorious Snapchat gossip blogger, Sel The Bomb. Check it out below as a congratulatory message has started pouring in for Berla.

Selorm Tali

