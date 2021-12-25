Gloria Sarfo, others blast blogger for involving Akuapem Poloo's son in new interview

In the interview, she claimed that after her conviction, she told her son she was going to spend three months in Nigeria to work. She said her mother even helped to convince her son.

“I love him so much, he is the reason why I'm suffering. If I didn't have any child, maybe, I would come on social media,” she disclosed in an interview sighted by Pulse.com.gh.

“I told him I was going to Nigeria to work. My mum had told him I'm going to work,” she added.

But after AKuapem Poloo disclosed this, the interviewer decided to satisfy his curiosity by interviewing Poloo’s son to confirm the truth.

He was immediately slammed by actress Gloria Sarfo, and his own social media followers.

“Aah Sammy ,this is not right…why do that with the kid though. This wasn't necessary, and even if It was, it should have just been the mother if you asked me. Well,,,,,,,,SMH,” actress Gloria Sarfo blasted him.

A fan of Sammy Kay, ‘iambeeet’, fired him: “Did the mother even approved for him to post this? I wouldn’t have. Now he knows the truth through SM. His friends will know, her son will see this video. Anyway….. maybe she consented to be posted.”

More followers slammed him.

“Because of views And it’s very sad these days people(some bloggers ) will do anything or ask any stupid question for views without thinking about how the people in subject will feel very selfish act @sammykaymedia … very annoying question!” Instagram user ‘sweet_gist101’ said.

“Why is the child involved in this interview in the first place?? Like you guys need to be professional sometimes ahh,” nyanyaaayo said.