The rapper, famed for his track "Can't Tell Me Nothing," shared an unscripted moment in an Instagram video on while strolling through an airport with his, 29-year-old wife.
Go and post your wife too; Angry Ye tells critics after posting nude videos of his wife
Kanye West is defending his actions of sharing explicit videos of his wife, Bianca Censori.
Recommended articles
In the video, Kanye West addressed his followers, explaining his recent posts featuring his wife.
"Y’all, I intentionally posted my wife three times," he clarified, shifting the camera to Censori, who was dressed in a white "wet" bodysuit and black heeled boots, playfully hiding from view.
Explaining further, West mentioned his recent album release with Ty Dolla $ign, "Vultures," which debuted on Friday. "Even after dropping the album, people are still questioning why I'm posting about my wife," he remarked.
"'Because she brings me joy. That's the reason for my happiness, and that's reflected in my music. You see?'" West continued, emphasizing the connection between his happiness and his creative output as the "Heartless" rapper.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh