ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Go and post your wife too; Angry Ye tells critics after posting nude videos of his wife

Selorm Tali

Kanye West is defending his actions of sharing explicit videos of his wife, Bianca Censori.

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori

The rapper, famed for his track "Can't Tell Me Nothing," shared an unscripted moment in an Instagram video on while strolling through an airport with his, 29-year-old wife.

Recommended articles

In the video, Kanye West addressed his followers, explaining his recent posts featuring his wife.

"Y’all, I intentionally posted my wife three times," he clarified, shifting the camera to Censori, who was dressed in a white "wet" bodysuit and black heeled boots, playfully hiding from view.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining further, West mentioned his recent album release with Ty Dolla $ign, "Vultures," which debuted on Friday. "Even after dropping the album, people are still questioning why I'm posting about my wife," he remarked.

"'Because she brings me joy. That's the reason for my happiness, and that's reflected in my music. You see?'" West continued, emphasizing the connection between his happiness and his creative output as the "Heartless" rapper.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia promises to introduce digital and streaming platforms for Ghanaian artistes

Actor Lil Win

‘Those richer than you are humble, you’re not a star’ - LilWin attacks Martha Ankomah

Bernard Avle

10 Ghanaian Radio and TV Presenters with potential to become impactful MPs

Agya Koo

10 Ghanaian Celebrities who lost fan love and relevance due to politics