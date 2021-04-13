God said I'll be Ghana's president one day, that's why I do politics - Prince David Osei

However, he says that "he is doing everything possible to be ready for the bigger task by equipping himself with everything he needs to succeed as the leader of the nation".

Prince David Osei is one of the Ghanaian celebrities who openly campaigned for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party during the 2020 electioneering period.

Speaking on why he decided to involve himself in partisan politics, Prince David Osei mentioned that campaigning for the NPP in the 2020 elections "was just a stepping stone to help him fulfil his dream," the website reported him to have said.