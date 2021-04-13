RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

God said I'll be Ghana's president one day, that's why I do politics - Prince David Osei

Selorm Tali

God has spoken to Prince David Osei and informed him that he'll be president of Ghana one day.

The Ghanaian president disclosed this exclusive information God gave him whilst speaking on Citi TV‘s ‘Upside Down’ show adding that even though this might come as a surprise, he strongly believes that it will come to pass.

I will be the President of Ghana someday. In life, everybody and what God gives them. Sometimes you might look unqualified, you might [even] look like you are not the one. That has always been my story," Prince said.

The 'Forbidden Fruit' actor continued that "I know who I am and who I trust in". In a report by citinewsroom.com, Prince explained that "God did not tell him the time the promise would come to pass".

However, he says that "he is doing everything possible to be ready for the bigger task by equipping himself with everything he needs to succeed as the leader of the nation".

Prince David Osei is one of the Ghanaian celebrities who openly campaigned for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party during the 2020 electioneering period.

Speaking on why he decided to involve himself in partisan politics, Prince David Osei mentioned that campaigning for the NPP in the 2020 elections "was just a stepping stone to help him fulfil his dream," the website reported him to have said.

According to Prince David Osei, those who did not know about his political ambition and prophecy would not understand his move until it finally manifests one day.

