According to her, God revealed to her in her dreams that the “Angela” hitmaker is being haunted by some evildoers and even though he’s been able to escape, the best way is to go back to evangelism and sing gospel music.

Serwaa Bonsu made this statement on Facebook, saying the social media platform is the only medium she can use to get her message across because she can’t get Kuami Eugene’s contact.

“I normally don’t do this but I saw something in my dream last night regarding Kuami Eugene,” she said in a recorded video.

She continued: “I saw in my dream that he was being haunted by some evildoers. He ran to where I was standing and because the place was in an open, the evildoers returned.

The holy spirit later revealed to me that he shall not die.”

The songstress claimed Kuami Eugene is not on the wrong side but the best way is to go back to evangelism and gospel music as that pleases God.

“God has asked me to tell him that he was once an evangelist and that he should go back to his work. I won’t criticise his participation in secular music but God said he should do gospel music.

He is God’s eye and no one can rise against him,” she concluded.

Early this year, a certain prophet prophesied that the Lynx Entertainment label frontman alongside his label mate KiDi will be in trouble if they don’t pray.

They reacted by saying they “went to church and prayed for God’s goodness and mercies.”

Watch Cecil Serwaa Bonsu’s prophesy below.