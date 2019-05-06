He said he prayed to God to help him bounce back in the industry and heard a voice telling him to change his name.

The “Ayoo” hit maker explained that before his name change in 2013, he was struggling in the music industry.

“I felt this music wey I feel say you go be like Lil Wayne and Jay Z, the system no dey like that for here. You know the way Ghana music sometimes you have to hustle promoters to pay you and stuff so I was really struggling. So I woke up and just prayed to God. I said God I beg you, if you will give me another chance for this thing because the way man dey suffer, you for give me an idea (sic),” he said on Joy FM.

Narrating how God spoke to him to change his name, Shatta Wale said: “All what I heard from God was, change your name. And I was like, but Bandana be cool o so I go fi change.

“And He was like, I changed peoples’ names in the Bible and so if you can also change your name, I believe I can push you up.”

“So I said what can I add to the Wale to make it strong, the only word that I could spell in my mind was Shatta. And Shatta in Jamaica is like real bad one. You know, somebody that people fear,” he added.

Shatta Wale has been one of Ghana’s biggest artistes in the last couple of years, having held numerous sold-out shows.

The Shatta Movement boss recently scooped eight awards at the 3Music Awards and has also been nominated in the Artiste of the Year and Artiste of the Decade categories for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).