According to the social media commentator, Moesha is not her friend but she has been a godmother to her, hence, there's no way she will entertain anyone to give her alcohol in her presence. Afia is also calling out people who post demeaning videos about Moesha.
'God will not forgive you' - Afia Schwarzenegger blast those buying alcohol for Moesha
Afia Schwarzenegger has descended on friends of Moesha Boduong who have been giving her alcohol.
Recommended articles
Afia Schwarzenegger was reacting to viral videos of the actress dancing at clubs, pubs and other open places.
"If it is your sister that is behaving this way, will you put her on TV" Afia asked. She added that " if even Moesha was whoever you people thought she was, she was up there with class and standard".
Warning those who also give Moesha alcohol, she added that " if you are giving Moesha alcohol, stop it. Look up to God and stop it. We need to feel for her in our heart, you need to see her as your blood".
"Anybody that sees her anywhere and buys her alcohol, God will not forgive you," Afia added in the video below.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh