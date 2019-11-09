Apart from it being ranked the 4th country to visit in 2019 by CNN, this year also promises to be a great year for Ghana and its tourism industry as a result of “The Year of Return” activities.

The Year of Return marks exactly 400 years of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Jamestown, Virginia. Ghana has from the beginning of this year welcomed a number of world known dignitaries including Mr. Steve Harvey and Kofi Kingston (just to mention a few) and the country is looking forward to hosting many more dignitaries from across the world this December.

GoldCoast hub to host 'the year of return' coacktail party

One major event being organized by the team to host and entertain these dignitaries is the “YEAR OF RETURN COCKTAIL EVENING”. This is a night of history, poetry, dance, music and most importantly cocktails and some local drinks.

With the theme being “Celebrating African Culture with Excellence”, the event seeks to promote the African Culture and make these dignitaries feel at home.

It comes off at the GoldCoast Hub on Saturday, 21st December, 2019.

The event is going to be a memorable one and as such if you are making a list of places to be this December, THE YEAR OF RETURN COCKTAIL EVENING must not be left out.