Hajia 4 Reall goes on TikTok live to mark her birthday with her daughter (WATCH)

This becomes the first time the Ghanaian socialite has gone live on social media after her extradition from the U.K. to the U.S. over a $2m romance scam.

Hajia4real Pulse Ghana

On May 14th, the mother of one was extradited from the UK to the US for allegedly defrauding elderly, single American men and women to the tune of $2 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.

In reports seen by Pulse Ghana, 'she entered a not-guilty plea to the allegations, and according to her attorney, she will be released in the upcoming days on a $500,000 bail with GPS monitoring via an ankle monitor'.

According to the prosecutors, from at least 2013 through 2019, Hajia 4Reall was involved with a group of con artists from West Africa who assumed fake identities to trick people into thinking they were in relationships with them using emails, texts and social media messages.

Hajia 4Reall faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of the charges, which include wire fraud, money laundering, receipt of stolen money and conspiracy.

Celebrating her birthday despite what may lie ahead of her, Hajia 4 Reall chose to update her fans as she went on TikTok live from her U.S base to mark her birthday.

The TikTok live featured her daughter and relatives and friends who were with her to celebrate her birthday. Check the posts below for the highlights.