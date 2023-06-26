ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My story will be heard soon' - Hajia4reall makes a social media comeback on her birthday

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian socialite and singer, Mona Moutrage, widely known as Hajia4reall, made a comeback on social media to celebrate her birthday.

Hajia4real
Hajia4real

After a recent extradition from the United Kingdom to the US on allegations of involvement in a lonely hearts scam, where she supposedly swindled over $2 million from older, single American men and women, Hajia4reall took a break from social media.

Recommended articles

However, on her birthday, which happened to be on Monday, June 26th, she returned to Instagram to share some stunning photos and mark the special occasion.

Donning an elegant all-black leather ensemble, she expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt caption, writing, "Happy Birthday to me, and a big thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes and, above all, the love and prayers you've shown me during these challenging times."

Reflecting on her circumstances, she added, "One valuable lesson my father imparted to me from a young age is that 'only the good die young.' Now, I truly comprehend the depth of that statement. There is a time for everything, and eventually, the truth will prevail, and my story will be heard."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hajia 4 Reall extradited from the UK to the US for allegedly defrauding elderly, single American men and women for over $2 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Nelson shuns dad to celebrate mum on Fathers' Day

Yvonne Nelson's relationship with mum 'shatters' as she hides dad's identity for 37 years

Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie impregnated me - Yvonne Nelson says in new book

Yvonne Nelson reveals late Mr Nelson is not her real dad, apologizes for insulting him

Yvonne Nelson reveals late Mr Nelson was not her real dad, regrets insulting him

Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson's 'sexual' encounter with a Nigerian king and the $5000 compensation