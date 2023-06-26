After a recent extradition from the United Kingdom to the US on allegations of involvement in a lonely hearts scam, where she supposedly swindled over $2 million from older, single American men and women, Hajia4reall took a break from social media.
'My story will be heard soon' - Hajia4reall makes a social media comeback on her birthday
Ghanaian socialite and singer, Mona Moutrage, widely known as Hajia4reall, made a comeback on social media to celebrate her birthday.
However, on her birthday, which happened to be on Monday, June 26th, she returned to Instagram to share some stunning photos and mark the special occasion.
Donning an elegant all-black leather ensemble, she expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt caption, writing, "Happy Birthday to me, and a big thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes and, above all, the love and prayers you've shown me during these challenging times."
Reflecting on her circumstances, she added, "One valuable lesson my father imparted to me from a young age is that 'only the good die young.' Now, I truly comprehend the depth of that statement. There is a time for everything, and eventually, the truth will prevail, and my story will be heard."
