The ‘God’s Child’ hitmaker who has been extradited from the UK to the US was allegedly charged for defrauding elderly, single American men and women out of over $2 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.
Hajia 4Reall is presumed innocent until proven guilty - US Attorney's Office
The United States Attorney office has revealed that Ghanaian influencer Hajia4Reall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
According to the prosecution, Hajia 4 Reall's romance scam targeted elderly and single Americans who were living alone.
In reports seen by pulse.com.gh, 'she entered a not-guilty plea to the allegations, and according to her attorney, she will be released in the upcoming days on a $500,000 bail with GPS monitoring via an ankle monitor'.
According to the prosecutors, from at least 2013 through 2019, Hajia 4Reall was involved with a group of con artists from West Africa who assumed fake identities to trick people into thinking they were in relationships with them using emails, texts and social media messages.
Mona Faiz Montrage, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of money laundering, each of which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The influencer is also charged with one count of receipt of stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and one count of conspiracy to receive stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
However, the United States Attorney office has said in a post that the charges contained in the Indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Hajia 4Reall was arrested on Nov. 10, 2022, in the UK for the alleged conspiracy and brought to the US on Friday. She is now being charged with wire fraud, money laundering, receipt of stolen money and conspiracy. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the top charge.
