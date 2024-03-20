ADVERTISEMENT
Hajia Bintu on luxurious vacation as she tours Cape Town using a helicopter

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian TikTok Noami Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, always goes viral as she flaunts her lavish lifestyle on social media.

Haija Bintu
Haija Bintu

The young beauty entrepreneur is currently living her best life on vacation in Cape Town and we are here for it.

Bintu in a post on social media shared photos of herself having a fun ride in a chopper somewhere exotic.

Per her caption, she was in South Africa and taking a tour with the company Cape Town Helicopter Tours.

Bintu showed how much she’s enjoying her vacation in her photos taken from the chopper, which follows on from previous photos she shared riding a quad bike on the Atlantis Dunes, also in Cape Town.

She was photographed in a brown long-sleeve crop top showing off her flat tummy while boarding a helicopter in Cape Town.

Hajia Bintu paired her sassy top with black ripped jeans clinched to her body, flaunting her famous curves.

The fashion model wore an expensive frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

