The Ghanaian socialite whose well-endowed physique and TikTok content has been propelling her to fame has shared her a throwback photo from her younger days to answer a question about her assets which has seen going viral most often.

During a QnA session on Instagram, a social media user asked her " your ass all natural?" and without talking much, the Koforidua Technical University student, dug into her gallery to drop an old photo of herself that shows she was born with the wild curves.

She captioned the photo "answered", which is to confirm that she was born with her stature, which some people have been thinking it may not be natural.

Hajia Bintu shares wild throwback photo to trash rumour of artificial body enhancement

Hajia Bintu, real name Naomi Asiamah, is one of the popular faces in Ghana, particularly on TikTok. However, her popularity has been growing fast on Instagram and Twitter as her photos and videos always attract attention with engagements over her curves.

Shatta Wale recently dropped a track titled 'Hajia Bintu" which has been inspired by the TikTok star who as well featured in the official music video to the song. However, the meeting between the TikTok star and Ghanaian dancehall act has stirred controversy on social media.

Some social media users questioned what is propelling Hajia Bintu's rising fame as others make wild imagination about Shatta Wale's intention for Miss Bintu. An Instagram user Radikalmonnies wrote, "I don't see any sense in her videos .. I can barely say she is advertising for hookup".

Social media goes crazy over Hajia Bintu meeting Shatta Wale

One emefa_judith asked "she turn celebrity ? Boi3 errrrrrrrrr" with 1bennyfrimpong saying that "Opana always associate himself with people who are trending so he will stay in the news".

Regardless, Shatta Wale has gone ahead to release the song which picked up as the number video on Ghana's YouTube's trends the week it was released. Watch the video below.