Hammer says musicians don't get government support because they don't display suffering

Dorcas Agambila

Legendary music producer Hammer of The Last Two, has offered insights into why the creative industry often struggles to secure support from the government and corporate entities.

According to him, a lot of people in the entertainment industry do not portray that they need help.

During an interview on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z with Kwame Dadzie, Hammer explained that some celebrities in the industry lead extravagant lives, which might not align with the perception of financial need.

He further stated that, most of these celebrities who drive in luxurious cars have other sources of income apart from music.

“We are not displaying suffering to them. We are buying cars with different money. We are flexing. Most people in the creative [music] industry are not buying cars with the music money.

“If you are doing Forex Trading at home and you buy an X Class, and you are pulling up in it and a tax man is looking at you, what are you talking about? We have to speak the truth to power. Let’s show them we are suffering. But we can’t go around shopping at the expensive places, driving the biggest cars and expect them to feel for us,” he said.

He added that some are doing this just for show but it has implications.

“If you want to show that your works are promoting the tourism industry, show it. Prove that you are an up-and-coming artiste, and you can’t afford these things,” he further noted.

Hammer made the comment on the back of pleas from some creatives for government to give creative entrepreneurs tax incentives, so more investors will be interested in injecting money into the system.

