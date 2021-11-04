'Have you advised your mother?' Empress Gifty's angry reply to 'advise your husband' comment (WATCH)

After slamming the side chicks that may be reaping where they have never sown, she took on critics who have been advising her to also advise her husband to be faithful. She said, “ What are you people saying? Do you live with me in my house?"

Pulse Ghana

She continued that "you are on social media engaging in loose talks and making stories up. Why? Have I discussed my marriage with you? Why do you sit to pray that someone’s marriage should fail?

“You come on my page, ‘Go and talk to your husband. Who gave you that audacity to come to my page and tell me to go and advise my husband? Have you advised your mother? Have you advised your father? Have you advised your pastor? Have you advised yourself? Who gave you that right?" the Gospel singer fumed.

According to Empress Gifty, Christians in Ghana are ungrateful because they pray she goes through suffering in her marriage.

“And you side chicks, someone should work hard for you to reap the benefits. Does that sound right to you? Who told you that a baby keeps a man? Who told you that food keeps a man? Sister, the day you will get pregnant for the man, his wife too will get pregnant. He will leave you and go back to his wife,” she said.