Highlife music legend Nana Ampadu reported dead

Ghanaian highlife legend Nana Ampadu has reportedly passed on.

Nana Kwame Ampadu
Nana Kwame Ampadu

The “Obra” hitmaker kicked the bucket on Tuesday, September 28, at the Legon Hospital in Accra where he was receiving treatment for an illness, according to several media reports. He passed on aged 76.

His death came as a shock to many industry people and fans.

Multiple award-winning highlife musician Dada Hafco reacted to the news on Facebook, saying: “The biggest of all the trees has fallen. RIP Nana... You touched millions with your music, and also influenced an entire generation. Journey well king.”

HtmlCode

Before his death, Nana Kwame Ampadu worked with several of the new crop of artistes. He supported Kumi Guitar’s first hit at Zylofon Music, titled “Dream.” He even made a cameo appearance in the official music video for “Dream.” A few months ago, Sarkodie shared a new single he had recorded with the legend. The song is yet to be released.

Kumi Guitar - Dream (Official Video)

Nana Kwame Ampadu is a composer, guitarist and singer who is known for his brilliant storytelling skills through highlife music.

Born at Obo-Kwahu in the Eastern Region, Kwame Ampadu formed the famous African Brothers band in 1963.

Kwame Ampadu
Kwame Ampadu Pulse Ghana

Regarded as ‘King of Highlife’, he is known for many hit songs like “Ebi Ti Yie,” “Aku Sika,” “Kofi Nkrabea,” “Obiaa Ba Nnye,” “Woyoo Woyoo,” “Mother,” “Mentumi Ngyae Wo,” “Agartha,” “Aye Se Ye Do Wo,” “Obra,” “Drivers,” “Anibere Nnye,” “Oman Bo Adwo,” and “Kwaata.”

Nana Ampadu also groomed and produced albums in the mid-to-late 1980s for female singers like Mum B, Akosua Agyapong, Abena Nyanteh, Ama Oforiwah, Rita Owusu and Stella Tackie.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

