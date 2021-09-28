Highlife music legend Nana Ampadu reported dead

His death came as a shock to many industry people and fans.

Multiple award-winning highlife musician Dada Hafco reacted to the news on Facebook, saying: “The biggest of all the trees has fallen. RIP Nana... You touched millions with your music, and also influenced an entire generation. Journey well king.”

Before his death, Nana Kwame Ampadu worked with several of the new crop of artistes. He supported Kumi Guitar’s first hit at Zylofon Music, titled “Dream.” He even made a cameo appearance in the official music video for “Dream.” A few months ago, Sarkodie shared a new single he had recorded with the legend. The song is yet to be released.

Nana Kwame Ampadu is a composer, guitarist and singer who is known for his brilliant storytelling skills through highlife music.

Born at Obo-Kwahu in the Eastern Region, Kwame Ampadu formed the famous African Brothers band in 1963.

Pulse Ghana

Regarded as ‘King of Highlife’, he is known for many hit songs like “Ebi Ti Yie,” “Aku Sika,” “Kofi Nkrabea,” “Obiaa Ba Nnye,” “Woyoo Woyoo,” “Mother,” “Mentumi Ngyae Wo,” “Agartha,” “Aye Se Ye Do Wo,” “Obra,” “Drivers,” “Anibere Nnye,” “Oman Bo Adwo,” and “Kwaata.”