Hilarious moment as car owner calls Twene Jonas to return her borrowed car (VIDEO)

In a recent incident, Jonas faced backlash after being spotted making a delivery run, despite consistently claiming to be a millionaire with multiple Rolls Royces and other luxury vehicles.

His attempted explanation only worsened the situation, as he claimed to be on a delivery run to assess the costs of running a restaurant and paying his employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Jonas' latest predicament involves the owner of the car he was proudly flaunting online confronting him during a live session. The owner expressed anger and frustration at Jonas for taking the car for an extended period without permission. In response, Jonas assured the owner that he was nearby and would return the car shortly.

Fans of Jonas were quick to criticize him for his latest disgraceful act. One fan sarcastically commented, "Oh, it's not a big deal, right? Did you even pay for the fuel? What's most annoying is that he's probably enjoying the car's air conditioning while using it without permission."