'I’m happy to have held a record so prestigious' - Hilda Baci congratulates Alan Fisher

In response to Alan's remarkable achievement, Hilda Baci, the former record holder, took to her social media account to offer her congratulations. She stated, "Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!"

Hilda was also grateful to have held the a record so prestigious and profound; she wrote, "I’m so happy to have held a record so prestigious and profound I will forever be honored and grateful for all the love and support."

Alan Fisher not only secured the title for the longest cooking marathon (individual) but also set a new record by surpassing Hilda Baci's previous record by over 24 hours.

Additionally, Alan claimed the title for the longest baking marathon (individual) with a time of 47 hours and 21 minutes, exceeding the previous record of 31 hours and 16 minutes held by Wendy Sandner from the USA.