How God revealed to Patience Nyarko that her YouTube handler was stealing her money

During an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere, she explained that “I gave this aggregator my YouTube channel to manage. He was giving me chicken change. I was very happy not knowing I was earning more than that.”

“I prayed to God for support, and he revealed that someone is owning me in a dream. I told my boss about it. We pushed this person, and he gave me a code to monitor my works. I was surprised, I am even tearing up" she added.

"People are very wicked. The accumulated money was more than 15,000 dollars. I took my money back. God will judge this person.” Patience Nyarko detailed.

She seized the moment to lambast some Ghanaians that we (the citizens) are our own problems yet always blame the government for not doing well.

“We always blame President Akufo-Addo or Ex-President Mahama for our woes. Ask yourself, what are you also doing to your brother or sister? People are duping people. We should blame ourselves,” she said.

She continue that “this particular person in this industry. I am sending a strong warning to you. You are not the only insane one around. Sake of the fear of God, I’ve kept my cool.