A legal representative, Gal Pissetzky, for the suspected Internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, has cleared the air on the report, saying that his client is only on his way to California, for trial.

Gal Pissetzky speaking to Nigeria's The Punch news portal said “he has not been released and I am still his lawyer. He is on his way to California. Not everything you see on court documents is accurate"

"Just because the jail record says ‘released’ does not mean he has been released. He is being transferred to California,” he told the correspondent of the news portal via phone. Before this, Hushpuppi on Monday, July 13, was denied bail by Chicago court with his case transferred to California.