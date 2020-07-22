The real estate mogul who has now devoted his time for Pan African activism has taken delivery of a new customized gold iPhone which he unboxed in a video shared on social media.

According to Freedom Jacob Caeser, the gold on the apple device is 24-carat. Taking out the phone from a briefcase, he said it's a present from a good friend of his. "When I received this case a lot of things going through my head, it's like you have the 2020 technological information to change this world".

READ ALSO: I made a million pounds at age 21 by selling scraps - Ghanaian ‘billionaire’ Cheddar

The phone came with another gold plated phone case with its other devices which the Ghanaian millionaire showed off. The customized phone also has his name written on it See it all in the video below.