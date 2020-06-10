According to reports the arrest of the affluent Nigerian socialite, known for his luxurious life with a fleet of expensive cars and show off on social media, is linked to fraudulent activities that run into millions of U.S dollars.

“The case belongs to @SecretService @fbi @INTERPOL_HQ and it involves $35M wire fraud meant for #Covid19 test kits” popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo wrote in a Twitter thread and added that “All 5 men are being held at an Interpol facility in Dubai city”.

The unconfirmed news has attracted mass reaction and trolling on social media, including a comment from one Amirah Dyme, a smoking hot popular Instagram influencer with over 3 million followers, known to have once dated Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi's ex-girlfriend Amirah

Taking to her Instagram stories, she threw jabs at her ex-lover for living on stolen money and yet looked down on others who worked genuinely for their money. A comment she made without forget to add that “karma is a b*tch”.

See a screenshot of her post below.

screenshot of Amirah's post