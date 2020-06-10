Before that, the two had a clash on Hitz FM which saw the dancehall act insulting Joint 77 live on air. The musician is among Shatta Wale’s sacked militants who was on the show to promote a new song as a solo artiste.

During Joint 77’s time on the show hosted by Andy Dosty, Shatta Wale joined the conversation via a phone call to address his issues with his sacked militant and that escalated to a tensed back and forth.

In the heated argument over why he has sacked Joint 77 and comments that he can’t write a song, Shatta Wale got pissed off, insulted him and requested him to return a car he bought for him when they were together.

However, Shatta did wait for Joint 77 to bring the car to him because immediately after the clash, he sent policemen who stormed the premises of Hitz FM to retrieve the car from Joint 77 which caused the scene in the video below.