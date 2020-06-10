A few weeks ago, Shatta Wale disclosed that he had sacked his group, Militants, in January but shielded them from public disgrace and negative publicity.

Following the announcement, different members of the defunct music group, including Addi Self and Captan, opened up publicly about what happened in the camp, with most of them shifting the blame on the SM Empire label CEO and founder.

But on Wednesday, June 10, the issue took a new turn – actually, a nasty one – when Shatta Wale was invited live on air via phone to address his issue with Joint 77.

And during the interview, even though Joint 77 acted humble and calm, Shatta Wale went off all of a sudden and used unsavoury words against his former signee.

He revealed that he paid women to sleep with Joint 77 and further threatened to retrieve a car he bought him.

Listen to the nasty moment below.