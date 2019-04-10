According to the young Kumawood actress, though she will consider herself as a superstar, she doesn’t think her lifestyle will have any influence on children who will go or are going wayward.

In an interview sighted by pulse.com.gh, the “tear rubber” singer said that parents should rather be blamed if their children go wayward because before her emergence into the limelight, their children already had their lifestyles.

“I am not the one who will spoil your child, if your child will be a spoilt brat, she will be and it’s won’t be Yaa Jackon’s influence,” she said in Twi.

The 19-year-old, who during her appearance on the Delay show, revealed that she’s only interested in dating rich men who can take care of her, has emphasized that, to her, she is a good influence.

Hear more from Yaa Jackson in the video below and tell us what you think. Is she a good role model?