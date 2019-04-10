The Zylofon Media Boss broke his silence after a long hiatus on Instagram with a photo of himself which he captioned "Jesus Christ is the same yesterday . ﻿ ﻿ ﻿”.

NAM1’s post swiftly saw the likes of Stonebwoy, Benedicta Gafah among others leaving comments on his post to express their excitement of finally hearing from their Boss, however, that has caught the attention of some fans that tagged them as being hypocrites.

READ ALSO: Simi wages war against 'sakawa' boys; bans them from streaming her music

According to some fans, they never passed any supportive comment during the heated moments of NAM1’s brouhaha but are now quick to make supportive comments after he has won his case in Dubai.

Some other fans of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale disagreed to the hypocrisy tag placed on their favourite acts and that ignited some debate online as to which of them really is the hypocrite.

See screenshots of their comments below and share your thoughts with us.