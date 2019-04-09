The singer’s decision emanated from a line in her “Fvck You Challenge” cover in which she called out “yahoo boys” a Nigerian jargon for internet scammers.

An angry fan, who is apparently an internet scammer, replied the singer, telling her not to call out ‘yahoo boys’ because they also buy and jam to her songs.

Simi, who wasn’t happy about the comments, fired back during an Instagram live video, in which she angrilly banned cyber scammers from listening to or buying her songs.

According to Simi, she will never be coerced by anyone to endorse the acts of Nigerian internet scammers because their deeds are wrong and have for long disreputed Nigeria on a global scale.

The “Joromi” singer’s comment has so far caused a stir on Nigerian social media platforms with some celebrities lauding her confidence in standing for what she believes is wrong.

“In the spirit of uplifting our Queens.. @symplysimi I applaud your courage and your fortitude for speaking out on what you believe!!!” Nigeria rapper, M.I wrote.

According to Simi, who remain resolute in her stance against cyber fraudsters, she is very much concerned because she’s aware of how some Nigerians have lost business deals just because of their citizenry identity and the perception that most Nigerians are fraudsters.

Hear more from Simi in the video below and tell us what you think. Best way to go?