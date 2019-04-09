In a video shared by Archipalago, a popular Ghanaian social media commentator, he was at a club where the “Ayekoo” rapper was engaged in the fracas with someone over a Hennessey drink.

According to Archipalago, the chaos erupted after Medikal decided to drink directly from the Hennessy bottle and the unknown man, who was also sitting on the same table with rapper, got pissed off by his act.

From the narration gathered by pulse.com.gh, the young man got angry because he felt it was unethical for Fella Makafui’s boyfriend to place the bottle on his mouth whilst others on the table were also expecting to share the drink.

We all know, money ain't a problem for MDK so it’s unclear if his move was to actually buy and have the bottle all for himself or it’s just some poor table manners as identified by the unknown man who furiously confronted him.

"So at the after party a New York nigga sitting on a same table with Medikal wasn’t having it when Medikal wanted to drink a whole Hennesy by himself so he tried to grab it from him, he then gave up the henny and left the club ASAP... Akoa no se onte ase3 s3 ode nsa a omo nyinaa 3b3nom atua na no" Achripalao wrote to the video he shared on his instagram page.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us.