The 23-year-old actress shared a new behind the scene shot of herself serving her boyfriend some wine and kiss during the video shoot for his “Ayekoo” song.

Posting the video on her Instagram page, Fella added a touching love message telling the world that their love was brewed in an African pot and that MDK is everything she needs.

“Our Love Is Brewed In An African Pot. Happy Birthday In Advance My Love @amgmedikal - You are everything I need and more ...” she wrote.

The “Omo Ada” rapper, who is on a shopping spree in New York, where he spent over GH150, 000 within 24HRS, has replied Fella’s message with a comment complimenting her backside.

He wrote “plantation” a lyrical line from his “Ayekoo” song which refers to his girlfriends cakes and added a heart emoji. See it all in Fella’s post below.