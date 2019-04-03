The renowned filmmaker and C.E.O of Farmhouse Productions disclosed this in a new interview he granted to blogger, Zion Felix, in which he spoke intensively about the hit TV series and his career so far.

According to Mr Ivan Quashigah, the cast in the YOLO series are growing and they will have to change the direction of the series to fit such course. Speaking to Zion Felix, he added that it means some the cast will step back because the series will also be introducing some new younger characters.

“we stopped at season four, we are coming to season five the young people who are season one to four are growing so we have to change the direction of the story in a particular way and I believe that you would be enjoying YOLO even far more than before,” he said.

When asked if he means some faces will be facing in the new season, he said: “you will see quite a number of them, if the story concerns them you’ll see them something will take a step back because we are introducing some younger people into the story.”

Some of the popular YOLO acts include, Fella Makafui, Aaron Adatsi, John Peasah (Drogba), Evelyn Galle-Ansah among others. The series also featured ace actors such as Majid Michel, Jackie Appiah and Adjetey Annang.

However, Mr Quashigah, did not mention which of these stars that will be missing in the new season yet. Hear more from him in the video below.