The “Omo Ada” hitmaker who is known for his extravagant lifestyle and bragging about all the dough he made without music has gone the extra mile.

In less than 24 hours, the AMG Music label artiste has spent over GHC150,000 – which can buy a brand new Toyota Corolla in Ghana – on just shopping.

On Wednesday, April 3, he stormed a shop in Atlanta, Georgia, where he blew up US$10,000 (equivalent to GHC51,000) on Gucci, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and other high-end brands’ clothes and shoes.

A few hours later, he was spotted in a popular jewellery shop, Ice Box, where he blew up another US$22,500 (equivalent to GHC1150,000) on a customised chain.

In total, he spent over GHC150,000 in just a few hours.

He later met Nigerian afrobeats star Davido and hanged out together.

Watch the full video below.